IPL 2021, DC Vs RCB: Sandstorm Delays Delhi Capitals' Chase Against RCB - WATCH

A sandstorm delayed the start of Delhi Capitals' run chase in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Match Blog | Scorecard | Points Table

Sent into bat, RCB scored 171 for five on the back of AB de Villiers brilliant 42 ball 75.

ðÂÂÂÂªhas enveloped Ahmedabad and the start of play has been delayed. It should clear up soon. ðÂÂ¤ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¾https://t.co/NQ9SSSBbVT #DCvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/F8E4EAIX0q — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2021

However, a sudden sandstorm at the venue led to delay in start of the run chase as players waited to take the field. There was no reduction in overs.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine