April 27, 2021
Poshan
IPL 2021, DC Vs RCB: Sandstorm Delays Delhi Capitals' Chase Against RCB - WATCH

Sent into bat, RCB scored 171 for five.

PTI 27 April 2021
There was no reduction in overs.
Screengrab: Twitter (@IPL)
2021-04-27T22:21:38+05:30

A sandstorm delayed the start of Delhi Capitals' run chase in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Match Blog | Scorecard | Points Table

Sent into bat, RCB scored 171 for five on the back of AB de Villiers brilliant 42 ball 75.

However, a sudden sandstorm at the venue led to delay in start of the run chase as players waited to take the field. There was no reduction in overs.

PTI Ahmedabad Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Delhi Capitals Sports

