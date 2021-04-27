IPL 2021, DC Vs RCB: Sandstorm Delays Delhi Capitals' Chase Against RCB - WATCH

A sandstorm delayed the start of Delhi Capitals' run chase in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
Sent into bat, RCB scored 171 for five on the back of AB de Villiers brilliant 42 ball 75.
has enveloped Ahmedabad and the start of play has been delayed. It should clear up soon. https://t.co/NQ9SSSBbVT #DCvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/F8E4EAIX0q— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2021
However, a sudden sandstorm at the venue led to delay in start of the run chase as players waited to take the field. There was no reduction in overs.
