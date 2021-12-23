Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
IPL 2021: Brian Lara, Dale Steyn Join Sunrisers Hyderabad Support Staff

Brian Lara has been named strategic advisor and batting coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dale Steyn has been appointed the pace bowling coach. Tom Moody returns as head coach, replacing fellow Australian Trevor Bayliss at the helm.

Regarded as one of the greatest batters of all time, Brian Lara played 131 Tests and 299 ODIs for the West Indies. | Courtesy: Twitter (@BrianLara)

2021-12-23T15:09:36+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 3:09 pm

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday named West Indies batting legend Brian Lara and South African bowling great Dale Steyn as part of their revamped support staff ahead of the 2022 season. (More Cricket News)

SRH, which won the title in 2016, endured a disappointing 2021 season, finishing last in the eight-team tournament with three wins from 14 outings. Their campaign was also blighted by a change of guard with Kane Williamson replacing David Warner as the captain mid-season. The Aussie batter was eventually shunted out.

Hinting clearly at a restructuring, the franchise retained only three players -- the skipper Williamson and two uncapped players, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.

Lara, who is usually seen commentating during the IPL, has taken up the coaching role at Sunrisers. He has been named strategic advisor and batting coach. The team made the announcement via social media.

Steyn, who has played for multiple IPL teams in the past including Sunrisers, has been appointed the pace bowling coach. He had announced his retirement earlier this year. Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan remains the spin bowling coach.

Tom Moody returns as head coach after fellow Australian Trevor Bayliss quit following the 2021 season. Moody was Sunrisers' director of cricket last season.

Former India batter Hemang Badani has been named fielding coach while Simon Katich, who has been the head coach of RCB, has been appointed assistant coach.

