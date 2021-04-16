IPL 2021: AR Rahman Dedicates His Songs To CSK Superstars MS Dhoni And Suresh Raina

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has dedicated famous songs ‘Chale Chalo’ and ‘Mangta Hai Kya’ to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stars, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

"I would like to dedicate the song ‘Chale Chalo’ from the movie Lagaan to MS Dhoni, as it motivates people to play cricket together. And for Suresh Raina, I would like to dedicate the song ‘Mangta Hai Kya’, because whenever I went to Bangalore, they were listening to a lot of songs from Rangeela," Rahman said during a cricket show on Star Sports.

Both Dhoni and Raina retired from international cricket last year on August 15. But the duo continued to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for CSK.

CSK lost to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in their season opener in Mumbai. Raina, who abruptly left the CSK camp before the start of the 2020 season in the UAE, hit a half-century (54 off 36) in his return. Dhoni, however, failed to impress with the bat, getting out for a two-ball duck.

Rahman, regarded as one of the greatest musicians, is promoting his film, ‘99 Songs’, a multi-lingual musical romance film directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy.

He will be seen in conversation with former Australian pacer Brett Lee on Star Sports' pre-show ahead of the match between CSK's second match of the 2021 season against Punjab Kings on Friday.

Presented by Jio Studios, written and co-produced by Rahman, ’99 Songs’ features Ehan Bhat as Jai, who is walking the path of becoming a successful singer.

According to a release, the movie talks about Jai's journey and hardships. The film also features Manisha Koirala and Lisa Ray.

