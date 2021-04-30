IPL 2021: A Triple Century Of Sixes In Indian Premier League - Facts And Figures

Delhi Capital’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan smashed the 300th six in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The only six off right-arm fast bowler Pat Cummins during his 46-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad on Thursday (April 29) was the 300th in 50th innings of 25th match in this tournament.

The triple century of sixes was completed in the 43rd innings of the 22nd match last year. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opening batsman Jonny Bairstow hit the 300th six off Kings XI Punjab’s Ravi Bishnoi at Dubai on October 8, 2020.

A triple century of sixes was completed in the 40th innings of 21st match in 2018 which is the fastest. The 200th sixth came in the 62nd innings of 31st match in the 2016 edition which is the slowest to this milestone.

This season, as many as 66 batsmen hit 301 sixes so far with Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Jonny Bairstow topped the list with 14 sixes in six innings. Kolkata Knight Riders’Andre Russell is second with 13 sixes in seven innings. Punjab Kings’ Lokesh Rahul is third with 11 sixes in six innings.

As far as teams are concerned, Kolkata Knight Riders have hit most of the total sixes that the tournament has seen thus far. Eight players from Kolkata’s franchise have contributed 48 sixes of the 301 sixes in IPL 2021.

Rajasthan Royals batsmen have hit sixes than any other team with 11 players having hit sixes.

Delhi Capitals’ six players hit 24 sixes in seven matches which is the fewest among the eight teams.

SIXES BY EACH TEAM IN INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE-14 (Team-M-Sixes-Players-Most Sixes):

Kolkata Knight Riders-7-48-8-Andre Russell (13 sixes)

Chennai Super Kings-6-46-9-Faf du Plessis (9 sixes)

Punjab Kings-6-41-7-Lokesh Rahul (11 sixes)

Rajasthan Royals-6-40-11-Sanju Samson (9 sixes)

Royal Challengers Bangalore-6-37-8-Glenn Maxwell/A de Villiers (10 sixes each)

Sunrisers Hyderabad-6-36-10-Jonny Bairstow (14 sixes)

Mumbai Indians-6-29-7-Rohit Sharma (10 sixes )

Delhi Capitals-7-24-6-Prithvi Shaw (9 sixes)

