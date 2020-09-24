IPL 2020: You Sixy Thing, Rohit! How The Hitman Helped Mumbai Indians Down Kolkata Knight Riders

Rohit Sharma's rapid 80 steered Mumbai Indians to a convincing 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Wednesday's Indian Premier League clash.

Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage

The opener played a blinding captain's innings with his knock at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi coming off just 54 deliveries.

Rohit put on 90 runs with Suryakumar Yadav (47) for a second-wicket stand that frustrated the Knight Riders, who at least restricted Mumbai under 200.

Saurabh Tiwary (21) and Hardik Pandya (18) added valuable runs in a total of 195-5 that Kolkata never got near.

WATCH: Rohit Toys With Cummins

The impressive Jasprit Bumrah (2-32) dismissed Kolkata danger men Andre Russell (11) and Eoin Morgan (16) before they even got going.

Kolkata eventually posted 146-9 in reply, some way short of their target to start their campaign with a defeat, while Mumbai rebounded from an opening loss to Chennai Super Kings.

That's that from Match 5 as the Mumbai Indians win by 49 runs.



Scorecard - https://t.co/xDQdI54h5N #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/j58dPCYVQl — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2020



YOU SIXY THING, ROHIT

Rohit's knock included six sixes and three fours, with the unfortunate Kuldeep Yadav smacked straight over the ropes twice in the 14th over.

He now has 200 maximums in the IPL, 12 shy of MS Dhoni in third place on the all-time list, but still 126 short of leader Chris Gayle.



BUMRAH DOES THE BUSINESS

Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Rahul Chahar each also finished with two wickets in an all-round effort from Mumbai's bowling team.

Russell and Morgan were well capable of getting Kolkata, who had slipped to 77-4, back into the match but Bumrah broke up a potentially dangerous partnership in the 16th over.

Bumrah knocked back Russell's leg stump before Morgan edged behind, leaving Mumbai to close on a first victory in the UAE from six attempts.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine