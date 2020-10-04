IPL 2020, What A Catch: Airborne Manish Pandey's Stunning Take To Dismiss Ishan Kishan Is A Thing Of Beauty - WATCH

SunRisers Hyderabad's Manish Pandey produced a stunning fielding effort to send dangerous Ishan Kishan during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match on Sunday in Sharjah.
In the 15th over, bowled by Sandeep Sharma, Kishan played a lofted drive to long on off the last ball. And it was going for a boundary, but Pandey took a dive and completed the catch, airborne.
Ishan made 31 off 23, with the help of one four and two sixes.
Mumbai rode on Quinton de Kock's 67 off 39 balls to post 208/5. Krunal Pandya hit 20 off four balls to give a flourishing finish.
