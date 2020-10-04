October 04, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020, What A Catch: Airborne Manish Pandey's Stunning Take To Dismiss Ishan Kishan Is A Thing Of Beauty - WATCH

IPL 2020, What A Catch: Airborne Manish Pandey's Stunning Take To Dismiss Ishan Kishan Is A Thing Of Beauty - WATCH

Watch Manish Pandey's sensational diving catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan during MI vs SRH match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah

Outlook Web Bureau 04 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020, What A Catch: Airborne Manish Pandey's Stunning Take To Dismiss Ishan Kishan Is A Thing Of Beauty - WATCH
Manish Pandey flies
Screengrab: IPL
IPL 2020, What A Catch: Airborne Manish Pandey's Stunning Take To Dismiss Ishan Kishan Is A Thing Of Beauty - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2020-10-04T18:33:30+05:30

SunRisers Hyderabad's Manish Pandey produced a stunning fielding effort to send dangerous Ishan Kishan during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match on Sunday in Sharjah.

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

In the 15th over, bowled by Sandeep Sharma, Kishan played a lofted drive to long on off the last ball. And it was going for a boundary, but Pandey took a dive and completed the catch, airborne.

Watch it here:

Ishan made 31 off 23, with the help of one four and two sixes.

Mumbai rode on Quinton de Kock's 67 off 39 balls to post 208/5. Krunal Pandya hit 20 off four balls to give a flourishing finish.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Manchester United Should Have Made Signing Harry Kane A Priority Over Jadon Sancho: Wayne Rooney

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Manish Pandey Ishan Kishan Sharjah UAE Cricket IPL Video Cricket Video Indian Premier League 2020 Mumbai Indians (MI) SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket - IPL Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos