IPL 2020, What A Catch: Airborne Manish Pandey's Stunning Take To Dismiss Ishan Kishan Is A Thing Of Beauty - WATCH

SunRisers Hyderabad's Manish Pandey produced a stunning fielding effort to send dangerous Ishan Kishan during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match on Sunday in Sharjah.

In the 15th over, bowled by Sandeep Sharma, Kishan played a lofted drive to long on off the last ball. And it was going for a boundary, but Pandey took a dive and completed the catch, airborne.

Watch it here:

Ishan made 31 off 23, with the help of one four and two sixes.

Mumbai rode on Quinton de Kock's 67 off 39 balls to post 208/5. Krunal Pandya hit 20 off four balls to give a flourishing finish.

