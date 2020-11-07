IPL 2020: We Have Used Our Skills And Brains, Says Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Jason Holder

West Indies captain Jason Holder was a late addition to the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s squad. He was a replacement for injured Mitchell Marsh and ever since he was drafted in the squad on October 22 against Rajasthan Royals the Barbadian has made an impact. (NEWS)

He has accounted for 13 wickets and has been a good bat proving on Friday that sometimes the survival of the team is more dependent on experience than youth’s exuberance. While the likes of Shivam Dube, Devdutt Padikkal and Washington Sundar perished trying to force the runs, Holder and Kane Williamson showed the virtue of patience and calculated risks. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Holder let the senior partner Williamson take the scoring mantle and ensured that he rotated the strike before hitting some useful boundaries. After the match, Holder, whose late inclusion has galvanised Sunrisers Hyderabad, said that his side's bowlers "used brains" as much as skills which earned them a place in the second IPL qualifier against Delhi Capitals.

Sunrisers bowlers stifled RCB to a paltry score of 131 and won the 'Eliminator' by 6 wickets with Holder playing an important all-round role with 3/25 and unbeaten 24 off 20 balls.

"For me, it's all about execution. We have had lots of discussions about certain players and in the heat of the battle, it's all about executing. Led by our bowlers, we have used our skills and our brains," Holder said at the post-match press conference.

The Caribbean skipper is happy that SRH have "peaked at the right time".

"Morale is really good as we have done well at the back half of the tournament. We peaked at the right stage and (we are) carrying good momentum. Different guys have put up hands on different occasions. One more good effort and we will be in the finals," he sounded confident.

For Holder, who has made the difference with his steady medium pace, picking up 13 wickets in six games, it was being in a good space after two difficult years when he hardly bowled due to a shoulder injury.

"For me, I have had more overs in the nets. I have had a few injuries in the last couple of years, which have hampered my preparations as I wasn't able to bowl as much in the nets.

"I had a bad shoulder and had surgeries. So, I worked a little harder, fine-tuned my skills. I am in a good space and that gives me confidence," Holder said.

Sunrisers have shown that they have had a dynamic bowling attack, which has been handled very well by their skipper David Warner.

"Sandeep continues to swing it. Natarajan is very subtle with his variations and consistent as well. We have really good balance.

"While Sandeep is shorter, me at 6 feet 7 inches come in with bounce. Rashid is a world-class spinner and we have Nadeem. David (Warner) has used him well in this tournament." (with inputs from PTI)

