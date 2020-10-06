IPL 2020, This One Is Superman Catch: WATCH Anukul Roy's Unbelievable Fielding

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) continued to produce unbelievable catches. On Tuesday, Mumbai Indian's Anukul Roy became the latest to thrill the fans and pundits alike with a Superman catch.

Coming in as a substitute fielder, Roy pulled off a blinder to send Mahipal Lomror back in the ninth over of the Rajasthan innings.

Here's the video:

Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls to fire Mumbai to an imposing 193 for four.

Mumbai suffered a mini middle-order collapse after a good start but late-hitting from Yadav and Hardik Pandya (30 not out off 19) enabled the defending champions to amass 51 runs in the last three overs.

The two shared 76 runs for the unbroken fifth-wicket stand.

