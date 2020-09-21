September 21, 2020
IPL 2020, SRH Vs RCB: AB De Villiers Punishes Sandeep Sharma With Stunning Back-to-back Sixes - WATCH

Legendary AB de Villiers showed his batting prowess during the SRH vs RCB match of IPL 2020 by hitting Sandeep Sharma for two stunning back-to-back sixes. Watch both the shots here

Outlook Web Bureau 21 September 2020
AB de Villiers in full flow
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
outlookindia.com
2020-09-21T22:01:55+05:30

Batting great Ab de Villiers hit probably a match-winning fifty on Monday to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post 163/5 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener at Dubai, UAE.

BLOG | SCORECARD | NEWS

The 36-year-old reached fifty in 29 balls as RCB looked to push for a big total. During his knock, the South African hit four fours and two sixes. And those maximums, against Sandeep Sharma, are worth sharing.

Sandeep started the penultimate with a single, then a slower one for a dot. But ABD responded with back-to-back sixes, first over extra cover then over point.

Watch both the sixes here:

SRH skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first. But debutant Devdutt Padikkal scored a fifty to give RCB a good start, before the ABD show.

RCB rode on Padikkal and ABD fifties to post 163/5.

Playing XIs:

SRH: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg,
Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

RCB: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Next Story >>

IPL 2020, SRH Vs RCB: Debutant Devdutt Padikkal Sets Dubai On Fire With 36-ball Fifty - WATCH Highlights

