IPL 2020, SRH Vs RCB: AB De Villiers Punishes Sandeep Sharma With Stunning Back-to-back Sixes - WATCH

Batting great Ab de Villiers hit probably a match-winning fifty on Monday to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post 163/5 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener at Dubai, UAE.

The 36-year-old reached fifty in 29 balls as RCB looked to push for a big total. During his knock, the South African hit four fours and two sixes. And those maximums, against Sandeep Sharma, are worth sharing.

Sandeep started the penultimate with a single, then a slower one for a dot. But ABD responded with back-to-back sixes, first over extra cover then over point.

Watch both the sixes here:

SRH skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first. But debutant Devdutt Padikkal scored a fifty to give RCB a good start, before the ABD show.

RCB rode on Padikkal and ABD fifties to post 163/5.

Playing XIs:

SRH: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg,

Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

RCB: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.

