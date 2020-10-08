IPL 2020, SRH Vs KXIP: One-handed Kane Williamson Hits Mohammed Shami For Six - WATCH

Kane Williamson is regarded as one of the most technically correct batsmen, but the New Zealand captain can also do the damage with his unorthodox shots. On Thursday, he just showed that by hitting a quickfire 20 off 10 to help SunRisers Hyderabad set a 202-run target for Kings XI Punjab during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match in Dubai.

After a resounding 160-run stand between skipper David Warner and Jonny Bairstow for the opening stand, SRH lost quick wickets. And at one point, even a 200-run total looked impossible. But Williamson scored vital runs without wasting balls. And one of the shots stood out.

In the last over, bowled by Mohammed Shami, Williamson lofted the third ball for a six over long with a one-handed shot. Watch it here:

KXIP made a brilliant comeback in the final five overs by taking six wickets but a 160-run opening stand between still took SRH to an imposing 201 for six.

Bairstow smashed 97 off just 55 balls -- during which he hit seven fours and six sixes -- while Warner made 52 off 40 balls as KXIP bowlers did not have a clue how to get a breakthrough till the 15th over.

At that stage, SRH were 160 for no loss.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/29) then removed both Bairstow and Warner in the space of three balls in the 16th over before Arshdeep Singh (2/33) dismissed Manish Pandey for 1 in the next over to trigger a brilliant turnaround.

