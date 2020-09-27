IPL 2020, RR Vs KXIP: Riyan Parag Pulls Off Stunning Effort To Deny Mayank Agarwal A Certain Six - WATCH

September 27, 2020
In a moment of brilliance, Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag denied Mayank Agarwal a certain six during IPL 2020 match at Sharjah

Outlook Web Bureau 27 September 2020
Riyan Parag's fine work at the deep
Screengrab: IPL
Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag produced a brilliant fielding effort their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on Saturday.

In the seventh over, Mayank Agarwal lofted the fourth ball, bowled by Shreyas Gopal, over mid-on, and it was sailing for a certain six.

But Parag pulled off a stunning effort to deny Agarwal a six.

RR captain Steve Smith won the toss and asked KXIP to bat first. Agarwal and KL Rahul added 183 runs for the opening stand. Agarwal, in the process, scored his maiden IPL century, 106 (50) with the help of ten fours and seven sixes.

