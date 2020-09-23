IPL 2020, RR Vs CSK: Vintage MS Dhoni Hits Six Out Of Stadium, Lucky Fan Steals The Ball - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost their second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 by 16 runs to Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sharjah, UAE on Tuesday. But CSK fans have something to cheer as skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni revived the good old days by hitting massive sixes.

Chasing a mammoth target of 217, CSK kept themselves in the hunt till the end with Faf du Plessis playing a majestic knock. Then, Dhoni hit Tom Curran for three successive sixes off the last three balls of the match.

One of those sixes sailed over the Sharjah Cricket Stadium canopy and landed on the street. Then, a lucky resident picked the ball and owned it for special memorabilia.

Earlier, Dhoni won the toss and asked Royals to bat first. Royals then scored 216/7 with the help of 17 sixes, with Sanju Samson and Steve Smith hitting nine and four maximums respectively.

In reply, CSK could score only 200/6, with Faf du Plessis scoring 72 off 37 balls with the help of seven sixes. Dhoni scored 29 off 17 balls.

The match witnessed 33 sixes, which a joint-record for most in an IPL match. CSK were also involved in the other match, against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Bengaluru in 2018.

Brief Scores

RR: 216/7 (Sanju Samson 74 off 32 balls, Steve Smith 69 off 47 balls, Jofra Archer 27 no off 8 balls; Sam Curran 3/33).

CSK: 200/6 (Faf du Plessis 72 off 37 balls, Shane Watson 33 off 21 balls, MS Dhoni 29 off 17 balls; Jofra Archer 1/26, Rahul Tewatia 3/37).

