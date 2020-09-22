September 22, 2020
Corona
IPL 2020, RR Vs CSK: Steve Smith Plays The Craziest Cricket Shot, Don't Miss This - WATCH

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith was at his improvising best while taking on Lungi Ngidi of Chennai Super Kings in the fourth match of IPL 2020

Outlook Web Bureau 22 September 2020
Seems crazy, but Steve Smith knows what he's doing
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Steve Smith led from the front as the former champions take Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the fourth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first by Dhoni at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, RR lost young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal early. But Smith and Sanju Samson added 121 runs for the second wicket to help the team post a massive total of 216/7 in 20 overs.

During his 47-ball, the skipper scored 69 runs with the help of four fours and four sixes. And of those fours was a result of a crazy shot, or sheer brilliance in improvisation.

In the 16th over, Lungi Ngidi tried a widish delivery as Smith shuffles. But the Australian still reached to the delivery in a bizarre manner and paddled it over fine leg for a four even as he stayed on the floor.

Watch here:


Playing XIs

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.

CSK: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.

IPL 2020, RR Vs CSK: Sixes Rain In Sharjah As Sanju Samson, Steve Smith Destroy Chennai Bowlers - WATCH

