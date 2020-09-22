IPL 2020, RR Vs CSK: Steve Smith Plays The Craziest Cricket Shot, Don't Miss This - WATCH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Steve Smith led from the front as the former champions take Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the fourth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first by Dhoni at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, RR lost young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal early. But Smith and Sanju Samson added 121 runs for the second wicket to help the team post a massive total of 216/7 in 20 overs.

During his 47-ball, the skipper scored 69 runs with the help of four fours and four sixes. And of those fours was a result of a crazy shot, or sheer brilliance in improvisation.

In the 16th over, Lungi Ngidi tried a widish delivery as Smith shuffles. But the Australian still reached to the delivery in a bizarre manner and paddled it over fine leg for a four even as he stayed on the floor.

Watch here:



Playing XIs

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.

CSK: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.

