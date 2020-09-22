IPL 2020, RR Vs CSK: Gautam Gambhir Hails Sanju Samson As Best Wicketkeeper Batsman In India, Starts Massive Debate

Former opener Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday hailed Sanju Samson as "not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman" in the country.

The Kerala youngster, who's often overlooked by the national selectors, played a devastating knock of 74 runs off 32 balls with the help of nine sixes as Rajasthan Royals (RR) set a 217-run target for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the fourth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Gambhir took to Twitter, asking anyone for a debate. And fans heartily engaged in the debate.

Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India!

Anyone up for debate? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2020

In fact, Rishabh Pant, who's often hailed as the heir apparent to MS Dhoni, became a target of many fans.

Chomu BCCI destroying the international career of Sanju Samson for Rishabh Pant. ðÂÂ¤¦‍âÂÂÂÂ#CSKvsRR — Self Isolated Sunil (@1sInto2s) September 22, 2020

Sanju Samson over Rishabh Pant in the National squad any day.#RRvCSK — Udit (@udngrChels) September 22, 2020

See the irony here-



Archer is trending,

Smith is trending,

Watson is trending,

Sharjah is trending,

Even Rishabh Pant is trending...



Poor Sanju Samson didn't get a place even in Twitter trend listðÂÂ¤¦‍âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ — #LetsFollowAAPians (@ravirp) September 22, 2020

Gambhir then added that, "It’s weird that the only playing eleven Sanju Samson doesn’t find a place is that of India, rest almost everyone is ready for him with open arms."

It’s weird that the only playing eleven Sanju Samson doesn’t find a place is that of India, rest almost everyone is ready for him with open arms @rajasthanroyals @IPL @BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2020

Samson, 25, has so far played four T20Is for India.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine