Former opener Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday hailed Sanju Samson as "not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman" in the country.
The Kerala youngster, who's often overlooked by the national selectors, played a devastating knock of 74 runs off 32 balls with the help of nine sixes as Rajasthan Royals (RR) set a 217-run target for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the fourth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.
Gambhir took to Twitter, asking anyone for a debate. And fans heartily engaged in the debate.
Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India!— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2020
Anyone up for debate?
In fact, Rishabh Pant, who's often hailed as the heir apparent to MS Dhoni, became a target of many fans.
Chomu BCCI destroying the international career of Sanju Samson for Rishabh Pant. ðÂÂ¤¦âÂÂÂÂ#CSKvsRR— Self Isolated Sunil (@1sInto2s) September 22, 2020
Rishabh Pant after watching Sanju Samson's inning #CSKvRR #ipl2020 pic.twitter.com/aJ42au1na8— ojas prajapati (@ojas_prajapati) September 22, 2020
Sanju Samson over Rishabh Pant in the National squad any day.#RRvCSK— Udit (@udngrChels) September 22, 2020
See the irony here-— #LetsFollowAAPians (@ravirp) September 22, 2020
Archer is trending,
Smith is trending,
Watson is trending,
Sharjah is trending,
Even Rishabh Pant is trending...
Poor Sanju Samson didn't get a place even in Twitter trend listðÂÂ¤¦âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ
Gambhir then added that, "It’s weird that the only playing eleven Sanju Samson doesn’t find a place is that of India, rest almost everyone is ready for him with open arms."
It’s weird that the only playing eleven Sanju Samson doesn’t find a place is that of India, rest almost everyone is ready for him with open arms @rajasthanroyals @IPL @BCCI— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2020
Samson, 25, has so far played four T20Is for India.
