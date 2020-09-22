September 22, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020, RR Vs CSK: Gautam Gambhir Hails Sanju Samson As Best Wicketkeeper Batsman In India, Starts Massive Debate

IPL 2020, RR Vs CSK: Gautam Gambhir Hails Sanju Samson As Best Wicketkeeper Batsman In India, Starts Massive Debate

As Sanju Samson played a sensational knock during the RR vs CSK match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah, Gautam Gambhir started an online debate on who's the best current Indian wicketkeeper-batsman

Outlook Web Bureau 22 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020, RR Vs CSK: Gautam Gambhir Hails Sanju Samson As Best Wicketkeeper Batsman In India, Starts Massive Debate
Gautam Gambhir and Sanju Samson
IPL 2020, RR Vs CSK: Gautam Gambhir Hails Sanju Samson As Best Wicketkeeper Batsman In India, Starts Massive Debate
outlookindia.com
2020-09-22T22:30:49+05:30

Former opener Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday hailed Sanju Samson as "not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman" in the country.

The Kerala youngster, who's often overlooked by the national selectors, played a devastating knock of 74 runs off 32 balls with the help of nine sixes as Rajasthan Royals (RR) set a 217-run target for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the fourth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Gambhir took to Twitter, asking anyone for a debate. And fans heartily engaged in the debate.

In fact, Rishabh Pant, who's often hailed as the heir apparent to MS Dhoni, became a target of many fans.

Gambhir then added that, "It’s weird that the only playing eleven Sanju Samson doesn’t find a place is that of India, rest almost everyone is ready for him with open arms."

Samson, 25, has so far played four T20Is for India.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020, RR Vs CSK: Steve Smith Plays The Craziest Cricket Shot, Don't Miss This - WATCH

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sanju Samson Gautam Gambhir Rishabh Pant Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Rajasthan Royals India national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos