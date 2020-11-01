For Royal Challengers Bangalore Saturday’s loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad means that they face Delhi Capitals in a do-or-die match on November 2. The winner of the contest will ensure himself a top-two finish in the standings. (NEWS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES & RESULTS)

As Sunrisers Hyderabad firstly choked RCB for runs and then managed to knock of the runs in style with almost 6 overs to spare, Kohli reflected on what went wrong for his side.

"We weren't brave enough with the bat," said Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli after his side suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Firstly, RCB only managed 120 for seven after SRH asked them to bats first.

"It was never enough. We thought 140 might be a good total to sort of get into the game on that kind of wicket. We weren't brave enough with the bat throughout the innings and credit to them - they used the pitch well and the change of pace," Kohli said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman managed to back a brilliant bowling effort and stay alive in the race to playoffs. With this win, SRH have 12 points from 13 games and need to win their last league game against table-toppers Mumbai Indians to stay in the hunt.

Defending a 121-run target in a small ground like Sharjah RCB did manage to pick wickets but in the end Jason Holder cameo finished the match for SRH.

"It is a competitive tournament and you can't take any games lightly or any teams for granted, the situation is in front of us - we have to win our last game to hopefully finish in the top two.

Prospect of facing Delhi Capitals, who themselves imploded against Mumbai Indians today, in the last league match Kohli said that everyone can hope for a highly competitive game.

"It is going to be a cracker of a game with both teams locked in at 14 points. I have always been a Bangalore boy in the IPL never sort of drifted towards Delhi," Kohli said about RCB's last league game against DC on November 2 in Abu Dhabi.







