August 11, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020: RCB Cricketers To Be Placed In Quarantine Before UAE Flight

IPL 2020: RCB Cricketers To Be Placed In Quarantine Before UAE Flight

The RCB cricketers are expected to arrive in Bengaluru on August 22-23

Outlook Web Bureau 11 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020: RCB Cricketers To Be Placed In Quarantine Before UAE Flight
All RCB cricketers and support staff have tested negative in the first round of testing, reportedly.
Twitter
IPL 2020: RCB Cricketers To Be Placed In Quarantine Before UAE Flight
outlookindia.com
2020-08-11T11:29:10+05:30

Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketers will quarantine themselves before leaving for the Indian Premier League, which is to be hosted in the UAE. According to ESPNcricinfo, the IPL team is expected to leave from Bengaluru in the last week of August.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

The cricketers are expected to arrive in Bengaluru on August 22-23. The Indian contingent will undergo a week-long quarantine at a five-star hotel before flying out.

They will undergo another round of testing before flying out. Meanwhile, all cricketers and support staff have tested negative in the first round of testing, reportedly.

Next Story >>

Indian Hockey Player Mandeep Singh Shifted To Hospital Due To COVID-19

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos