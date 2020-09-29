September 29, 2020
Corona
IPL 2020 Points Table: Latest Standings, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Holders List, Results

Check the latest points table, holders of Orange Cap for the leading scorer and Purple Cap for the highest wicket-taker, and all the results of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 here

Outlook Web Bureau 29 September 2020
Ten of the 56 league matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 have been played so far with Royal Challengers Bangalore winning a Super Over thriller against Mumbai Indians in the latest outing.

Schedule | News | Photos

Despite playing under strict coronavirus quarantine rules and in hot and humid conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the 13th edition of IPL has so far been one of the best ever. It's only ten matches old, but already witnessed two Super Over finishes, an IPL record for the highest successful chase and a host of other team and individual brilliance.

With that here's a look at the latest points table, leading scorers for the Orange Cup, leading wicket-takers for the Purple Cap.

Points Table after ten matches

No. Teams Played Won Lost N/R Points Run Rate
1 DC 2 2 0 0 4 1.100
2 RR 2 2 0 0 4 0.615
3 RCB 3 2 1 0 4 -1.450
4 KXIP 3 1 2 0 2 1.498
5 MI 3 1 2 0 2 0.654
6 KKR 2 1 1 0 2 -0.767
7 CSK 3 1 2 0 2 -0.840
8 SRH 2 0 2 0 0 -0.730

 Orange Cap holder and other leading scorers

No. Player M Ins NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100/50 4s/6s
1 KL Rahul 3 3 1 222 132* 111 142 156.33 1/0 23/9
2 M Agarwal 3 3 0 221 106 73.66 130 170.00 1/0 21/11
3 Du Plessis 3 3 1 173 72 86.50 116 149.13 0/2 11/7
4 S Samson 2 2 0 159 85 79.50 74 214.86 0/2 5/16
5 De Villiers 3 4 2 140 55 67 76 184.21 02 13/7

 Purple Cap holder and other leading wicket-takers

No. Player M Ins O RC W BB Avg Eco SR 4s/5s
1 M Shami 3 4 11.2 85 7 3/15 12.14 7.50 9.71 0/0
2 K Rabada 2 2 8 54 5 3/26 10.80 6.75 9.60 0/0
3 S Curran 3 3 12 88 5 3/33 17.60 7.33 14.40 0/0
4 Y Chahal 3 3 12 91 5 3/18 18.20 7.58 14.40 0/0
5 T Boult 3 3 11.2 87 5 2/30 17.40 7.67 13.60 0/0

Results

Match 1: Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets in Abu Dhabi
Match 2: Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in Super Over in Dubai
Match 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in Dubai
Match 4: Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in Sharjah
Match 5: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in Abu Dhabi
Match 6: Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in Dubai
Match 7: Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in Dubai
Match 8: Kolkata Knight Riders beat SunRisers by 7 wickets Abu Dhabi
Match 9: Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 4 wickets in Sharjah
Match 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians in Super Over in Dubai

