After two consecutive defeats, Delhi Capitals will run into Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Tuesday. It will be travesty of justice if DC don't make the playoffs. On merit, they have looked one of the best teams in IPL 2020 and a win this evening will help DC stay on top of the IPL 2020 standings. Although both teams suffered defeats in their previous games, DC are well-placed when compared to SRH. In the previous meeting this season SRH got the better of DC by 15 runs in Abu Dhabi on September 29. (POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS | NEWS)



PREVIEW



By the end of tonight, Delhi Capitals would love to complete the unfinished business and seal their place in the playoffs. Two back-to-back defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab must have hurt DC, but they need to shrug it off. A crucial two points will take their tally to 16, which will elevate them to the top of the table.



On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad's hopes to reach the playoffs are hanging by a thread. David Warner and his men occupy the penultimate spot with eight points from 11 outings. To reach the qualifiers they must win their remaining three games and hope all other results go their way.



DC possess an explosive batting department as well as a formidable bowling unit. They have not been dependent on any one person, as different players have shouldered responsibilities different points through the season to deliver the goods for the team. However, off lately apart from Shikhar Dhawan, the DC batsmen have been very inconsistent. Opener Prithvi Shaw, going through a lean patch, was replaced by Ajinkya Rahane but to no avail. Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer have also struggled since their return to the playing XI.



The South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada (23 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (14) has been exceptional. Sunrisers Hyderabad head into the clash after a demoralising loss. Chasing a modest 127 against KXIP, the complexion of the match changed following the dismissal of openers Warner and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession. The former champions lost five wickets in the final two overs to suffer a humiliating defeat.



The team heavily relies on its batting unit, mainly on Bairstow, Warner and Manish Pandey. Vijay Shankar did well in the win against Rajasthan Royals but couldn't replicate his performance against KXIP.





