IPL 2020: KXIP Batsman Karun Nair Recovers From COVID-19 – REPORT

India and Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair has recovered from COVID-19 and will travel with the IPL team to UAE next week. According to ESPNcricinfo, Nair had tested positive recently. He then tested negative on August 8.

(More Cricket News)

The 28-year-old went into self-isolation for more than 14 days, and will under three more tests before flying out of India.

Only the cricketers, who clear the testing process, will leave for UAE. Nair will travel with a small group from Bengaluru on a charter flight, which will pick up rest of the team from Delhi.

The UAE government's norm is that a person entering should have a negative test result taken in the last 96 hours.

A strict and compulsory testing process has been implemented for the IPL teams, before and after reaching UAE.