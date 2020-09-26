September 26, 2020
Corona
IPL 2020, KKR Vs SRH: Varun Chakravarthy Flummoxes David Warner With A Brilliant Delivery - WATCH

Varun Chakravarthy got the big wicket of David Warner in the KKR vs SRH match of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. And what a delivery from the legspinner. Watch the dismissal here

Outlook Web Bureau 26 September 2020
David Warner undone
Screengrab: IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy produced a brilliant delivery to dismiss SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner during the eighth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

Warner was batting beautifully, but failed to read Chakravarthy's delivery soon after the time-out, and ended up offering an easy return catch to legspinner. The Aussie tried to push it casually, probably thinking the ball will turn. But the ball kept it's line.

Watch the dismissal here:

Warner won the toss and, for a change, opted to bat first. But Hyderabad struggled against a disciplined bowling attack from Kolkata. They said a 143-run target.

Both the teams lost their respective openers.

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi.

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg,
Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

