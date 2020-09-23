IPL 2020, KKR Vs MI: Kieron Pollard Becomes First Mumbai Indians Player To Play 150 Indian Premier League Matches

Star all-rounder Kieron Pollard has become the first Mumbai Indians (MI) player and fourth overall to play 150 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for a single team as the defending champions take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Wednesday.

The West Indies cricketer was given a special jersey to mark his 150th match in the IPL by MI as four-time champions gathered for their second match of the season.

Pollard, 33, joined MI in 2010 and has since established himself as one of the most valuable players in the league.

Weeks before the start of the IPL 2020, he led Trinbago Knight Riders to the Caribbean Premier League 2020 title.

The all-time list of most IPL appearances for a team is led by Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli (178), followed by Chennai Super Kings duo -- Suresh Raina (164) and MS Dhoni (162). Pollard is fourth. MI skipper Rohit Sharma, who will take the field for 145th time, is fifth.

Overall, Raina leads the list with 192, followed by Dhoni (192), Rohit (190) and Dinesh Karthik (183).

KKR captain Karthik won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Here are the playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

