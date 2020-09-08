IPL 2020 In UAE: Gautam Gambhir Picks One Bowler Who Can Stop Andre Russell

Following Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor David Hussey's claim that Andre Russell can actually hit a double hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Gautam Gambhir picked an Indian bowler who can trouble the West Indies all-rounder. (More Cricket News)

The 32-year-old Russell, regarded as the most destructive batsman, was the most valuable player in the 2019 edition of IPL. And the two-time IPL champions will rely heavily on Russell's exploits when they chase a third title in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

But Gambhir, who led KKR to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, believes that Mumbai Indian's pace spearhead Jasprit Burmah is the one bowler who can trouble the big-hitting Jamaican.

“There might be two or three of them in the IPL who could trouble him but not beyond that. I don’t see bowlers other than probably someone like Jasprit Bumrah who can actually trouble Andre Russell,” Gambhir said on Cricket Connected.

With legendary Lasith Malinga opting out of the IPL 13, defending champions from Mumbai will need Bumrah to operate at his best when they contain destructive opponent batsmen like Russell.

The 26-year-old Indian pacer will however have the support of the brilliant Kiwi duo of Trent Boult and Mitchell McClenaghan in the attack.

Talking about Russell's ability, the cricketer-turned-politician said that the Jamaican will be hard to stop if he's in form.

“Obviously, if you are in great hitting form, quality of cricket and quality of bowling might be different but Andre Russell is a confidence player. If his confidence is high, then the bowling does not matter,” Gambhir said.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will play the season opener against Chennai Super Kings on September 19, then meet KKR on September 23.

The reverse fixture is scheduled for October 16.

