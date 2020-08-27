August 27, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Sign Daniel Sams As Replacement For Jason Roy

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Sign Daniel Sams As Replacement For Jason Roy

Daniel Sams, a bowling all-rounder, will join fellow Australians Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey at Delhi Capitals

Outlook Web Bureau 27 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Sign Daniel Sams As Replacement For Jason Roy
Daniel Sams
Courtesy: Delhi Capitals
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Sign Daniel Sams As Replacement For Jason Roy
outlookindia.com
2020-08-27T20:22:57+05:30

Delhi Capitals on Thursday announced the signing of Australian bowling all-rounder Daniel Sams as the replacement for Englishman Jason Roy, who will not be a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to personal reasons. (More Cricket News)

Sams, 27, recently earned a national call-up after impressive performances in the Big Bash League for the Sydney Thunders earlier this year.

Sams will be joining fellow Australians Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey at the Delhi Capitals camp.

On joining Delhi Capitals, the left-arm fast-medium bowler said, “The IPL is a huge platform for any cricketer, and back home, we all follow the tournament extremely closely every year. I feel fortunate to be a part of it this year, and I’m thankful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to join the rest of the players in the UAE.”

Earlier in the day, 30-year-old Roy was ruled out of England's three-match T20I series against Pakistan due to a left side strain. The opener was hurt during practice at Old Trafford on Tuesday, and a scan on Wednesday revealed the injury.

But he will remain with the England squad and will and look to recover in time for the white-ball series against Australia in Southampton starting September 4 with the first of three T20s.

Next Story >>

Major League Baseball May Take Cricket's Help To Spread Footprint In India

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Cricket - IPL Delhi Capitals Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×