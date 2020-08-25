IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Rope In Ryan Harris As Bowling Coach

Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit, Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday announced former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris as their new bowling coach. (More Cricket News)

The 40-year-old will join the Delhi Capitals side in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the upcoming season of the IPL 2020.

The former Australia pacer will replace James Hopes, who was the team’s bowling coach in 2018 and 2019.

According to a statement released by DC, Hopes will not be able to travel with the team this year owing to personal reasons.

“I am delighted to be back in the IPL,” Ryan Harris said, on his latest challenge. “This is a huge opportunity for me to contribute to the franchise's ambitions of lifting the coveted IPL trophy. The Delhi Capitals side has an impressive bowling line up, and I can’t wait to start working with them all.”

A late entrant in international cricket, Harris has 113 Test wickets, 44 ODI wickets, and 4 T20I wickets to his name.

In 2009, he won the IPL with the Deccan Chargers.

Injuries forced him to announce his retirement in 2015. Since then, Harris has undertaken coaching assignments with the Australian team, Big Bash League side Brisbane Heat, and even Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

He joins the DC coaching staff featuring Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Samuel Badree and Vijay Dahiya.