IPL 2020, DC Vs KXIP: Shikhar Dhawan's Delhi Return Ends In Horror - WATCH

Put into bat by KXIP captain KL Rahul at Dubai on Sunday, DC lost Shikhar Dhawan in the second over of IPL 2020 match 2, after facing only two balls, for naught

Outlook Web Bureau 20 September 2020
Heading wrong way
2020-09-20T20:35:29+05:30

Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman Shikhar Dhawan's first Indian Premier League (IPL) match for his home team lasted just two deliveries as a horror mix-up with fellow opener Prithvi ended up in his run-out.

Put into bat by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul at Dubai on Sunday, DC lost the experienced Indian opener in the second over, after facing only two balls, for naught.

Dhawan seemed to nick a bouncer off Mohammad Shami, but Rahul spilled the 'catch' behind the wicket, only to result in the mix-up. Watch the dismissal here:

Dhawan joined DC for the 2020 season after playing for SunRisers Hyderabad for years.

Delhi were struggling at 49/3 in ten overs.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron
Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

