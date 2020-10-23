IPL 2020, CSK Vs MI: Legend Killer Rahul Chahar Wins Battle Against MS Dhoni - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) needed their legendary skipper MS Dhoni to fire as they face bitter rivals Mumbai Indians (IPL) in a must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match on Friday in Sharjah, UAE. But he became a victim of Rahul Chahar, who played the role of proverbial legend killer to perfection.

Dhoni arrived in the centre in the second over, facing a hat-trick ball from Jasprit Bumrah, who just dismissed Ambati Rayudu and N Jagadeesan off successive deliveries.

Dhoni, 39, needed his fabled ice-cool temperament but he seemed to be walking on a minefield and soon departed after scoring run-a-ball 16. And how?

The former India captain faced off with youngster Chahar, and hit the third ball of the seventh over for a straight six.

But Chahar responded with a beauty, dismissing Dhoni caught behind. Watch the mini-battle here:

Despite the horror start, CSK rode on Sam Curran's fighting 52 off 47 to set a target of 115 for Mumbai.

Chennai, the three-time champions, need to win all their remaining four matches, including this match, to stay in playoff contention. They already lost seven in ten matches.

