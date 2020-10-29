IPL 2020: Chris Morris, Hardik Pandya Reprimanded For Outburst During RCB Vs MI Clash

October 29, 2020
Corona
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore to become the first team to enter the IPL 2020 playoffs.

29 October 2020
Royal Challengers Bangalore's South African all-rounder Chris Morris and Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya have been reprimanded for a verbal altercation during their teams' IPL 2020 clash in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the 19th over of Mumbai Indians' chase when Pandya struck Morris for a massive six and gestured towards the South African.

Morris got his revenge when he dismissed Pandya in the fifth ball of the over and gave him a send-off. Mumbai Indians' won the match by five wickets. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Mumbai Indians are placed top of the IPL 2020 table with 16 points, while RCB are second with 14 points from 12 matches. The two teams are all but through to the play-offs. (POINTS TABLE)

A press release from the IPL said that both of them admitted to breaching the Code of Conduct.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding," said the release.

(With PTI inputs)

