September 26, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Pay Tribute To Cricketer Dean Jones, Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Pay Tribute To Cricketer Dean Jones, Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

Chennai Super Kings players wore black armbands during their IPL match against Delhi Capitals in Dubai

Outlook Web Bureau 26 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Pay Tribute To Cricketer Dean Jones, Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam
Chennai Super Kings players in a team huddle ahead of their IPL 2020 match against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Friday
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Pay Tribute To Cricketer Dean Jones, Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam
outlookindia.com
2020-09-26T10:29:39+05:30

Australian cricket legend Dean Jones has a special relationship with Chennai. Deano, as he was popularly known, died in Mumbai on Thursday. The Aussie was on an assignment for IPL 2020's broadcasters, Star Sports.

In what has been a cricket innings forever etched in the minds of Test fans, it was at the Chennai's MA Chidambaram on an unbearably hot September 1986 that Dean Jones scored one of the most fascinating double centuries.

India and Australia were playing a Test in Chennai between September 18-22. In sweltering atmosphere, with the sun beating down mercilessly, Jones stuck it out for 503 minutes to score 210 off 330 balls.

More than once he was overcome by nausea and bouts of cramps, Dean Jones was dehydrated but not once did it occur to the 25-year-old from Victoria, playing in only his third Test to retire.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players paid tribute to veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and Jones by wearing black armbands in their IPL game against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Friday.

"The Super Kings are wearing black armbands in memory of Dean Jones and SP Balasubrahmanyam. One had an absolutely iconic day at Chepauk, the other's life has changed and shaped all of us in so many ways. Lion faceYellow heart #RIPSPB #RIPDeanJones #WhistleFromHome #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvDC," CSK wrote on its Twitter handle.

SP Balasubrahmanyam, popularly as SPB, died in Chennai on Friday afternoon after a long battle with COVD-19 infection.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020: Why Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni Missing Ambati Rayudu

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Dean Jones Dubai Abu Dhabi Chennai Mumbai Cricket - IPL Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos