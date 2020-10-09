October 09, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020: Bengali Commentary Of Indian Premier League Matches From October 10

IPL 2020: Bengali Commentary Of Indian Premier League Matches From October 10

Bengali commentary of Indian Premier League will be available on Disney + Hotstar for all games from October 10

PTI 09 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020: Bengali Commentary Of Indian Premier League Matches From October 10
KKR and CSK players after the end of their IPL 2020 match
Courtesy: BCCI
IPL 2020: Bengali Commentary Of Indian Premier League Matches From October 10
outlookindia.com
2020-10-09T18:48:06+05:30

Former India cricketers Manoj Tiwary, Laxmi Ratan Shukla and Saradindu Mukherjee have been named in the Bengali commentary panel for the ongoing IPL and will go on air from October 10.

Schedule | Points Table | News

The commentary will be available on Disney + Hotstar for all IPL games from October 10.

Both Tiwary and Shukla have experience of playing in the IPL.

"As someone who has been a part of previous seasons of the league, I am really excited to be back to Dream11 IPL 2020 as a commentator," said Shukla in a release.

Tiwary added: "Who better to commentate the game than someone who has been there and done that! I am thrilled to be part of this years’ league as an official commentator. With matches now being available with Bengali commentary, I am sure that people will enjoy watching it more than before."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

NBA Finals: LeBron James Not Thinking About Legacy As LA Lakers Close In On Title

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Bengali T20 Cricket Cricket - BCCI Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos