October 03, 2020
Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes missed the initial matches of the IPL 2020 as he was in New Zealand to be with his ailing father Ged

PTI 03 October 2020
Ben Stokes
File Photo
2020-10-03T15:00:28+05:30

World's top all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to arrive in the UAE for the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday and will join his side Rajasthan Royals after serving a six-day quarantine period.

Stokes missed the initial matches of the tournament as he was in New Zealand to be with his ailing father Ged.

The 29-year-old had left for Christchurch in the middle of the Test series against Pakistan in August after his father, a former All Blacks International, was diagnosed with brain cancer.

"Yes, Stokes is set to join the Royals. He will reach UAE on Sunday and will join the teammates after his quarantine," a team source told PTI.

The franchise also tweeted a picture of Stokes on his way to the UAE. The England all-rounder had earlier put up photographs of him with his family on Instagram with the caption "goodbyes never get easier".

Stokes, who was bought by the Royals for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore, has played 67 Tests, 95 ODIs and 26 T20 Internationals.

He had a major role in England's World Cup triumph besides an epic match-winning hundred in an Ashes Test match in 2019.

In his absence, Royals have won two out of their three matches.

