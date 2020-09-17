IPL 2020: BCCI Ropes In Sportradar To Detect 'Betting Irregularities'

September 17, 2020
Corona
Reports claimed that all IPL 2020 matches will be monitored by Sportradar’s integrity services to detect betting irregularities

PTI 17 September 2020
Representative Image
File Photo
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has roped in Sportradar to detect betting irregularities during the Indian Premier League (IPL) beginning in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 19. (More Cricket News)

The BCCI was forced to take the IPL out of the country this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league will kick off with the match between last year's champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings.

"As part of the agreement, all matches in IPL 2020 will be monitored by Sportradar’s Integrity Services to detect betting irregularities," a press release said.

"Sportradar will also provide a risk assessment to the BCCI driven by intelligence and data-driven insights, and furthermore the BCCI will be able to call upon Sportradar’s Intelligence and Investigation Services during the term of the partnership, if required."

Sportradar MD Andreas Krannich said: "We know that the BCCI takes integrity seriously, and we look forward to working alongside them throughout the tournament and providing our support to their integrity programme."

