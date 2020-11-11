IPL 2020: Angry Fans Roast Ravi Shastri For Ignoring Sourav Ganguly In Congratulatory Tweet

November 11, 2020
India head coach Ravi Shastri faced the heat on social media after snubbing Sourav Ganguly while congratulating BCCI members for successfully conducting IPL 2020

Outlook Web Bureau 11 November 2020
Sourav Ganguly and Ravi Shastri
2020-11-11T12:50:37+05:30

Minutes after Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Indian national cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to share his congratulatory message. (More Cricket News)

But Shastri somehow forgot to mention BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly in his tweet, and it became a massive talking point in social media with fuming fans asking the former all-rounder's intention.

"Take a BOW @JayShah, Brijesh Patel, @hemangamin and the medical staff of the @BCCI for pulling off the impossible and making it a Dream @IPL #IPL2020 #IPLfinal," Shastri wrote.

Here are some reactions:

Ganguly, for his part, thanked the teams and players for showing resolve.

Following months of deliberation, it was shifted to the UAE venues of Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi and was conducted in a bio-secure environment.

The IPL largely passed off without any glitch. COVID-19 cases in the Chennai Super Kings franchise before the tournament's start was the only major hiccup that the organisers endured.

