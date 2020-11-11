IPL 2020: Angry Fans Roast Ravi Shastri For Ignoring Sourav Ganguly In Congratulatory Tweet

Minutes after Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Indian national cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to share his congratulatory message. (More Cricket News)

But Shastri somehow forgot to mention BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly in his tweet, and it became a massive talking point in social media with fuming fans asking the former all-rounder's intention.

"Take a BOW @JayShah, Brijesh Patel, @hemangamin and the medical staff of the @BCCI for pulling off the impossible and making it a Dream @IPL #IPL2020 #IPLfinal," Shastri wrote.

Here are some reactions:

I believe @SGanguly99 is one who behind all of such success - Mr Shadtri never believe of Sourav's success right through his career , but he's is a successful sports personality — Nilanjan Roy (@roynilanjan) November 10, 2020

Some people knows to whom and where the credit should goes to. And in this case @ShaneWarne ranked much higher than u as a cricketer and also as a coach Mr. Shastri @RaviShastriOfc ! Better u plan for a holiday @ Vegas .. pic.twitter.com/oLMm04Byaa — Kallol Chakraborty (@kcseawaves) November 10, 2020

D world knows dat it was @SGanguly99 who took that bold step of conducting IPL outside India & even widout any audience. So d success of this IPL tourney is much because of him. Seems u forgot to tag him. Pls go on & tag Dada - One man always behind the success of Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/eiWImLTeQG — R.Poornima Dilip (@RPoornimaDilip1) November 11, 2020

Suffers from that nagging complex of never being able to match accomplihments of the truly great.

He wd not equal Dada, @SGanguly99 , nor come anywhere near, were he to b born a hundred times. — vikas (@vikas6th) November 11, 2020

Most importantly you forgot to take name of @SGanguly99 who is your boss.I hope it's deliberately done. — Shivendu Rajput (@ShivenduAnand6) November 10, 2020

I believe @SGanguly99 is one who behind all of such success - Mr Shastri never believe of Sourav's success right through his career , but he's is a successful sports personality — Rakib ThandarðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@RakibThandar) November 10, 2020

@SGanguly99 the man on a bigger mission, take a bow. Hats off to your vision, your work. You know, people who are in long-term mission, often ignored. They are the odd man out, they signifies the change and they are proud of that. Long live the 'Maharaj'. — Arunava Chattopadhyay (@InArunava) November 11, 2020

Ganguly, for his part, thanked the teams and players for showing resolve.

Following months of deliberation, it was shifted to the UAE venues of Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi and was conducted in a bio-secure environment.

The IPL largely passed off without any glitch. COVID-19 cases in the Chennai Super Kings franchise before the tournament's start was the only major hiccup that the organisers endured.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine