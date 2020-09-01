IPL 2020: After Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh Too Could Pull Out - Spinner Postpones UAE Flight

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh has once again postponed his flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. (More Cricket News)

“Yes Harbhajan has rescheduled his travel plans. He was supposed to come today [September 1] but there is nothing to worry. We are confident that he will join the team before the end of this week”, Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of the CSK team, was quoted as saying by InsideSport.

This latest development, despite the CSK camp sounding positive, has further fuelled the rumours that Harbhajan could also pull out of the tournament.

On Saturday, Suresh Raina decided to leave the CSK camp in the UAE, citing "personal reasons".

The three-time champions were hit by coronavirus with several members, including two players, tests returning positive.

Though the latest round of COVID-19 tests have reportedly returned negative, there will be more such tests.

If Harbhajan pulls out, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side will have serious issues.

Already without Raina, their batting mainstay over the years, missing a player of Harbhajan's experience and caliber will be a double whammy.

The fixture of IPL 2020 is yet to be released, but CSK should take on Mumbai Indians on September 19. Traditionally, the finalists from the previous season meet in the first match.

Meanwhile, the South Africa duo of Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi have landed in the UAE to join the CSK team.

