January 20, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Release Steve Smith, Refuse To Renew His Contract

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Release Steve Smith, Refuse To Renew His Contract

Under Smith's captaincy, the inaugural edition champions RR finished last in the last IPL in the UAE

PTI 20 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Release Steve Smith, Refuse To Renew His Contract
Steve Smith
Courtesy: Twitter
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Release Steve Smith, Refuse To Renew His Contract
outlookindia.com
2021-01-20T17:54:03+05:30

Rajasthan Royals have decided against renewing the contract of their high-profile captain Steve Smith ahead of the 14th Indian Premier League this year. (More Cricket News)

Under Smith's captaincy, the inaugural edition champions RR finished last in the last IPL in the UAE, where the star Australian batsman played all the 14 league matches and scored 311 runs at a strike rate of 131.

This included three half-centuries, but his contribution as a leader came under the scanner after the team's forgettable performance.

"His contract was up in October 2020, not being renewed," a franchise source told PTI.

Watch: Smith Denies Scuffing Rishabh Pant's Guard

Ahead of the 2018 IPL, Smith was the only player retained by the Royals for Rs 12.5 crore.

The same year, the Royals returned from a two-year suspension and appointed Smith as the captain.

However, he stepped down from the position in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa ahead of the lucrative league.

Smith recently drew flak for his underwhelming performance in the series against India.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Frank Lampard Accepts Chelsea 'Not Ready To Compete' For Premier League Title

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Steve Smith Jaipur Mumbai Rajasthan Royals Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Cricket Australia national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos