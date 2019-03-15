﻿
IPL 2019: Virat Kohli Reveals His Most Memorable Game For RCB

A young Kohli scored 47 off 24 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes but ended up losing the match by two runs.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 March 2019
File Photo
Ahead of the upcoming 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, India captain Virat Kohli has revealed his most memorable game for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

"I clearly remember the Champions League T20 Game in 2010 against Mumbai Indians in Durban, where I scored 49 runs, but we lost the game in the last delivery. I consider it as one of my most memorable innings wearing the RCB jersey," Kohli was quoted as saying in a statement on Friday.

In a Group B match at Durban, a young Kohli scored 47 off 24 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes but ended up losing the match by two runs.

"When everyone had given up, I stayed till the end and almost won us the game. This gave me a lot of confidence, and everyone who watched that game, appreciated me," he added.

Pointing out that the then Mumbai team contained a host of stalwarts including Zaheer Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh, the RCB skipper asserted that the innings is one of the high points of his distinguished career.

"That was my #GameBanayegaName moment, the innings that gave me extensive recognition. Mumbai Indians team consisted of Zaheer Khan who bowled that last over along with Sachin Paaji and Bajju pa; and they all saw the game and noticed what I could potentially do, and for me, that was a big moment," Kohli said.

Kohli has since taken over the captaincy reigns and will be one of the star attractions this season. RCB will play the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the season opener.

