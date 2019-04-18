﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019, SRH Vs CSK: Ravindra Jadeja Gets Into Heated Argument With Umpire As Controversies Continue To Rage Indian Premier League – WATCH

Composite: IPL Screengrabs
Yet another no-ball controversy threatened to bite into the brand Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja getting into a heated argument with umpires during their return fixture against SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The 12th season of IPL has witnessed big controversies involving the likes Ravichandran Ashwin, MS Dhoni, Lasith Malinga and of course umpires. And Wednesday's row was the latest to blight the world's most prestigious T20 league.

In the last over of the CSK innings, Bhuvneshwar Kumar banged in a short ball which sailed over Jadeja's shoulder, but the umpires ruled it a fair delivery. Not happy with the decision, Jadeja confronted with the umpires. He sure thought the previous one had been signaled 'one for the over'.

But the umpires stuck to the decision. Watch the ugly scenes here:

CSK, playing with MS Dhoni, suffered a six-wicket defeat. Stand-in skipper Suresh Raina won the toss and elected to bat first at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. But despite Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis posting their best opening stand (79 runs inside ten overs), could only manage a paltry total of 132/5.

Then, SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow laid the foundation to a successful chase with the Englishman carrying the bat.

Earlier, Kings XI Punjab captain mankaded Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler to the chagrin of cricketing fraternity, then CSK captain Dhoni -- always a cool customer -- did the unthinkable by storming on to the field to confront umpires after a no-ball flip-flop.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli also slammed the umpires after Mumbai Indians bowler Lasith Malinga's front-foot no-ball went unnoticed. 

or just type initial letters