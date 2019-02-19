The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) in parts.

Last year's winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru in the opener of the season eight of the cash-rich T20 tournament, which starts on March 23.

The remaining schedule of the 2019 edition will be released in parts by BCCI in view of the coming Lok Sabha elections.

"This is still subject to the announcement of Lok Sabha 2019 election dates. Once the election dates are released we will address any issues with the first two weeks and also prepare a schedule for the remainder of the season working with the local authorities around the polling dates," an IPL release said.

The schedule announced today covers the first two weeks, wherein a total of 17 matches, including three double-header days on March 24, 30 and 31, will be played from March 23 to April 5 across the eight venues.

As per the schedule, all teams will play a minimum of four matches with the newly-christened Delhi Capitals and RCB playing five matches.

Every team will play a minimum of two home and two away matches with DC playing three home matches, while RCB will play three away matches.

Schedule (March 23-April 5)

March 23 (Saturday) - CSK vs RCB (Evening) at Chennai

March 24 (Sunday) - KKR vs SRH (Afternoon) at Kolkata; MI vs DC (Evening ) at Mumbai

March 25 (Monday) - RR vs KXIP (Evening) at Jaipur

March 26 (Tuesday) - DC vs CSK (Evening ) at Delhi

March 27 (Wednesday) - KKR vs KXIP (Evening) at Kolkata

March 28 (Thursday) - RCB vs MI (Evening) at Bengaluru

March 29 (Friday) - SRH vs RR (Evening) at Hyderabad

March 30 (Saturday) - KXIP vs MI (Afternoon) at Mohali; DC vs KKR (Evening) at Delhi

March 31 (Sunday) - SRH vs RCB (Afternoon) at Hyderabad; CSK vs RR (Evening) at Chennai

April 1 (Monday) - KXIP vs DC (Evening) at Mohali

April 2 (Tuesday) - RR vs RCB (Evening) at Jaipur

April 3 (Wednesday) - MI vs CSK (Evening) at Mumbai

April 4 (Thursday) - DC vs SRH (Evening) at Delhi

April 5 (Friday) - RCB vs KKR (Evening) at Bengaluru

Franchises: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Note: Afternoon matches start at 4:00 PM IST, evening matches start at 8:00 PM IST