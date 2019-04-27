﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019, RR Vs SRH Preview: Exodus Of Foreign Players Begin As Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad Meet In Crucial Clash

IPL 2019, RR Vs SRH Preview: Exodus Of Foreign Players Begin As Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad Meet In Crucial Clash

SRH will surely miss the services Englishman Jonny Bairstow, but at this stage, RR are more affected with the absence of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Joffra Archer

27 April 2019
IPL 2019, RR Vs SRH Preview: Exodus Of Foreign Players Begin As Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad Meet In Crucial Clash
Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Joffra Archer have left for England to join the Cricket World Cup 2019 camp.
PTI Photo
IPL 2019, RR Vs SRH Preview: Exodus Of Foreign Players Begin As Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad Meet In Crucial Clash
outlookindia.com
2019-04-27T12:38:51+0530

Both Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin life without their key overseas players when they face-off in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday.

At this stage, RR are more affected than SRH with the absence of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Joffra Archer, who have left for England to join the Cricket World Cup 2019 camp.

SRH will surely miss the services of their destructive opener and Englishman Jonny Bairstow, who formed the most potent opening pairing alongside David Warner.

Things will get tougher for both teams after the departure of Australians -- Warner and RR skipper Steve Smith -- next week.

SRH are placed better than RR on the points table, having won five out of their 10 games. RR have only won four of their 11 games but they too remain in the hunt for a playoff spot.

All-rounder Archer propelled RR to a thrilling victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday night and his absence too will be felt.

The departure of three Englishmen could cost RR dear but the form of Ajinkya Rahane and Smith is a positive sign.

The real find for RR has been 17-year-old boy from Assam, Riyan Parag, who has shown remarkable skill with bat and ball, demonstrating tremendous temperament.

He made 47 off 31 against KKR and put back RR on road to victory from a very tight situation.

Sanju Samson is also in good nick and Rahul Tripathi too has clicked with a fifty in the opening slot. The likes of Ashton Turner and Liam Livingstone have not been up to the mark and will have to raise their game.

The bowling will be a bigger worry for the hosts because Archer was the most effective bowler for them in death overs. However, Varun Aaron was very impressive against KKR with 2 for 20 and the Man of the match award would also boost his confidence.

Oshane Thomas too had a decent outing with 1 for 32. The hosts would also look up to Dhawal Kulkarni and Jaidev Unadkat to tighten the screws on the opposition.

SRH too will be deeply affected by the absence of overseas players but have been smart with their replacements.

Warner, who would be playing his last match of the season on April 29, could be replaced by Martin Guptill.

The Kiwi could partner his skipper Kane Williamson at the top of the order once Warner leaves.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Ajinkya Rahane Steven Smith David Warner Kane Williamson Jofra Archer Jonny Bairstow Ben Stokes Jos Buttler Jaipur Cricket - IPL Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : US Advises Citizens To Reconsider Travel To Sri Lanka After Terror Attacks
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters