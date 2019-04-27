With players of different national making teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), it becomes tough for captains to remember the names of all the team-mates. And their cultural shortcomings can be played out in the most inopportune moments. That's what SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson faced at the toss on Saturday.

The Kiwi returned to lead SRH in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur. He lost the toss to rival captain Steve Smith, who opted to ball first. Smith, for his part, named the two players who are coming back to the playing XIs, those of Liam Livingstone and Ashton Turner come in for Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer respectively.

But Williamson failed to name all the six changes. But he tried his best. He said, "David Warner is still here which is nice. Myself, Siddharth [Kaul] and [Wriddhiman] Saha come in for [Yusuf] Pathan, [Jonny] Bairstow and one other. There are a few changes, six, difficult to remember. And it prompted a burst of hearty laughter from everyone at the toss, including Lisa Mel Jones.

Watch it here:

For the record, Shakib Al Hasan was the player Williamson missed out.

Put into bat, SRH rode on Manish Pandey's 61 off 36 balls to post a fighting total of 160/8. For RR, four players took two wickets each -- Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Shreyas Gopal and Jaydev Unadkat.