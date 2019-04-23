The level of fitness among cricketers have risen several-fold in the last decade or so, mainly thanks to the advent of T20 cricket. Once a game of 'upright' nobility in whites, today it demands players get dirty, do whatever is there to make it the best experience for the players themselves and also for fans. No wonder, we have seen extraordinary feats of athleticism in cricket in recent past.

On Monday, Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsman Sanju Samson was forced to dive, stretching every sinew in his body, as if fighting for dear life. And that's not enough. He was still beaten by an equally emphatic feat of athleticism from the bowler, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals (DC). A fast bowler collecting the ball on his follow through, turning his body and hitting the target.

Watch it here:

It happened off the first ball of the second over at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Rabada bowled to Rajasthan captain Rahane, played it towards the short mid-wicket region. As Samson started for a quick single, he was beaten by Rabada and that happened.

Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and put Rajasthan into bat. The hosts rode on Ajinkya Rahane's 63-ball 105 and Steven Smith's 50 off 32 to post 161/6.

But Delhi chased it down with four balls to spare for a four-wicket win. And starring in the chase was Rishabh Pant, after Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan got off to a brilliant start, posting 72 runs in 7.3 overs.

Pant's unbeaten 78 off 36 balls helped Delhi chased down 192 for a six-wicket win.

Needing six from the last over, Pant hit the second ball, bowled by Jofra Archer, for a six to seal the victory.