England all-rounder showed his athletic abilities by taking one of the greatest ever catches to send back Kedar Jadhav back during Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Jaipur on Thursday.

Kedar Jadhav hit the fifth ball of the sixth over, bowled by Jofra Archer, over point. Or was it? Stokes jumped vertically, timing it to perfection, and landed with the ball firmly in his grasp.

Here's the footage:

WATCH: @benstokes38 would be 'Stoked' by THAT catch tonight ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ®



Unbelievable stuff here from Stokes. Watch the video here https://t.co/3sFkdCVCcn #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/AO2ZnwqgzF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2019

Earlier, Dhoni won the toss and put Rajasthan into bat. The hosts recovered from a top-order collapse to post a fighting total of 151/7. Stokes made 28 of 26.

But the defending champions won the match by four wickets in a last-ball thriller.