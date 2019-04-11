﻿
Ben Stokes pulls off a stunning catch to dismiss Kedar Jadhav during RR vs CSK match of IPL 2019 at Jaipur

Outlook Web Bureau 11 April 2019
Screengrab: IPL
outlookindia.com
2019-04-11T23:58:38+0530

England all-rounder showed his athletic abilities by taking one of the greatest ever catches to send back Kedar Jadhav back during Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Jaipur on Thursday.

Kedar Jadhav hit the fifth ball of the sixth over, bowled by Jofra Archer, over point. Or was it? Stokes jumped vertically, timing it to perfection, and landed with the ball firmly in his grasp.

Here's the footage:

Earlier, Dhoni won the toss and put Rajasthan into bat. The hosts recovered from a top-order collapse to post a fighting total of 151/7. Stokes made 28 of 26.

But the defending champions won the match by four wickets in a last-ball thriller.

Ben Stokes Kedar Jadhav Jofra Archer Jaipur Cricket - IPL Cricket Cricket Video IPL Video Sports

