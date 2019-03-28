﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019, RCB Vs MI: Vintage Yuvraj Singh Hits Yuzvendra Chahal For Three Sixes In A Row – WATCH

IPL 2019, RCB Vs MI: Vintage Yuvraj Singh Hits Yuzvendra Chahal For Three Sixes In A Row – WATCH

Coming at number four in the 11th over, Yuvraj Singh took some time to settle, then went berserk in the 14th over of the MI innings against RCB in an IPL 2019 match

Outlook Web Bureau 28 March 2019
IPL 2019, RCB Vs MI: Vintage Yuvraj Singh Hits Yuzvendra Chahal For Three Sixes In A Row – WATCH
Composite: BCCI Screengrabs
IPL 2019, RCB Vs MI: Vintage Yuvraj Singh Hits Yuzvendra Chahal For Three Sixes In A Row – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-03-29T16:28:43+0530

Veteran Yuvraj Singh showed his mercurial hitting prowess by dispatching Yuzvendra Chahal for three sixes in an over during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians at Bengaluru on Thursday.

Coming at number four in the 11th over, Yuvraj took some time to settle, scoring four runs from the first eight balls he faced. Then, in the 14th over, he punished Yuzvendra Chahal with three sixes before eventually getting out while going for the fourth.

Watch it here:

In the first match, Yuvraj scored a half-century in a losing cause. The legendary all-rounder, is playing for the Mumbai-based team for the first time.

He is best known for hitting England pacer Stuart Broad for six sixes.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yuvraj Singh Yuzvendra Chahal Bengaluru Cricket - IPL Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Disappointed At Pak's Response To India's Dossier On Pulwama Terror Attack, Says MEA
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters