RCB captain Virat Kohli hit his first fifty of IPL 2019 during their home match against KKR

Outlook Web Bureau 05 April 2019
Courtesy: Twitter (IPL)
2019-04-05T22:28:17+0530

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli played one of the best shots of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 during their home match against Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday.

Put into bat first by KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, Kohli's opening partner Parthiv Patel started the innings on a positive note with a second-ball four, then the skipper hit the fifth ball for a four with such authority and class that batting great Sunil Gavaskar was forced to work to find the right words to describe it. And the best he could do was to call the shot, "Kohli's all-format shot". And bet, you will agree.

It was followed by another, equally sumptuous.

Watch it here:

Kohli notched up his first fifty of the season with a fourth ball of the 11th over. He took 31 balls. He got out after making 84 off 49 balls with nine fours and two sixes. In the process, he also became the all-time leading IPL scorer, overtaking Chennai Super Kings legend Suresh Raina.

RCB desperately need a win to halt losing streak. They have lost the Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, they tasted defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

