After clinching a morale-boosting win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to continue with the momentum and keep their slim chances of making it to the playoffs alive when they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their next match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

The clash will mark the meeting of two titans in world cricket -- Indian captain Virat Kohli and his predecessor MS Dhoni -- of course, leading their respective IPL franchises.

What happened so far?

Kohli scored his first century of the season during RCB's narrow 10-run victory against KKR in their last game and RCB fans would be hoping that the skipper continues with his ruthless batting form against CSK.

RCB, languishing at the bottom of the table with just four points from nine games, would be aware of the fact that it won't be easy for them to over the MS Dhoni-led side, even while playing at their home ground and having their star batsman in form.

On the other hand, Chennai, who were comfortably beaten by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the last encounter, would be desperate to make amends in their game.

Dhoni had to sit out of the SRH game because of back spasms and in his absence, Suresh Raina had to take up the captaincy role. Dhoni's absence, both while batting and defending a small target of 132, was felt during the SRH game. They would also hope that the 37-year-old is fit for the game and takes on the field.

Chennai, still sitting pretty at the points table with 14 points from nine games, would aim for victory against RCB and confirm their berth in the playoffs.

What happened in the previous meeting?

RCB had to face an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat against CSK in the first game of the IPL 2019. Their batting had failed miserably as they were bundled out for mere 70 runs on a slow, turning wicket of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

And Kohli will hope to avoid a repeat of last season's league double.

Here's everything else you need to know about the match:

Date: April 21 (Sunday)

Time: 8:00 PM IST. Toss at 7:30

Venue: Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar and Jio TV

Likely XIs:

RCB: AB de Villiers, who was hit on the head by Jasprit Bumrah in Bengaluru and missed the win at Eden Gardens, remains an uncertainty. So an unchanged XI is expected:

Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK: MS Dhoni will play, but no news on Dwayne Bravo.

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

Squads:

RCB: Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Tim Southee, Virat Kohli (c), Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Kulwant Khejroliya, Devdutt Padikkal, Prayas Barman

CSK: Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Sam Billings, Mohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Dhruv Shorey, Scott Kuggeleijn, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

