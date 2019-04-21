The 12th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to produce stunning feats of fielding. On Sunday, during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match, Faf du Plessis and Dhruv Shorey combined to complete a brilliant catch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

RCB batsman Marcus Stoinis hits the third ball of the 17th over, bowled by Imran Tahir, over mid-on only to find Faf pulling the ball back from going over the boundary with a flying effort. And that's not over. The South African relayed the ball to Shorey who was standing near long-on boundary to complete the catch.

Put into bat, RCB set a 162-run target. Parthiv Patel top scored with 53 off 37 balls. RCB need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.