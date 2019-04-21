﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019, RCB Vs CSK: Faf du Plessis, Dhruv Shorey Combine To Take Catch Of The Season – WATCH

IPL 2019, RCB Vs CSK: Faf du Plessis, Dhruv Shorey Combine To Take Catch Of The Season – WATCH

For the second successive match day, IPL has witnessed fielders taking relay catches with Faf du Plessis and Dhruv Shorey becoming the latest pair to pull off a team-work during the RCB vs CSK match

Outlook Web Bureau 21 April 2019
IPL 2019, RCB Vs CSK: Faf du Plessis, Dhruv Shorey Combine To Take Catch Of The Season – WATCH
Screengrab: IPL
IPL 2019, RCB Vs CSK: Faf du Plessis, Dhruv Shorey Combine To Take Catch Of The Season – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-04-21T23:05:21+0530

The 12th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to produce stunning feats of fielding. On Sunday, during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match, Faf du Plessis and Dhruv Shorey combined to complete a brilliant catch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

RCB batsman Marcus Stoinis hits the third ball of the 17th over, bowled by Imran Tahir, over mid-on only to find Faf pulling the ball back from going over the boundary with a flying effort. And that's not over. The South African relayed the ball to Shorey who was standing near long-on boundary to complete the catch.

Watch it here:

Put into bat, RCB set a 162-run target. Parthiv Patel top scored with 53 off 37 balls. RCB need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Faf du Plessis Bengaluru Cricket - IPL Cricket IPL Video Cricket Video Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Golden Opportunity' To Resolve Kashmir Dispute Was Missed In 1971 War: PM Modi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters