﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019, RCB Vs CSK: Dale Steyn Bearhug Leaves Virat Kohli In A Very Uncomfortable Position – WATCH

IPL 2019, RCB Vs CSK: Dale Steyn Bearhug Leaves Virat Kohli In A Very Uncomfortable Position – WATCH

Defending 161, RCB needed a very good start with the ball and Dale Styen provided it by sending back Shane Watson and Suresh Raina in successive deliveries.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 April 2019
IPL 2019, RCB Vs CSK: Dale Steyn Bearhug Leaves Virat Kohli In A Very Uncomfortable Position – WATCH
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
IPL 2019, RCB Vs CSK: Dale Steyn Bearhug Leaves Virat Kohli In A Very Uncomfortable Position – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-04-22T02:44:31+0530
Also Read

In a frenetic Sunday night, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by one run to keep alive their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 playoffs qualifying hopes.

Emotions were high with players from both sides bidding to outdo each other in one of the most anticipated matches of the season. But a celebration stood out from the rest thanks to the sheer joy Dale Steyn brought into the RCB camp after his two-wicket first over.

Defending 161, RCB needed a very good start with the ball and the legendary South African provided it by sending back Shane Watson and Suresh Raina in successive deliveries.

After taking one of the wickets, Steyn celebrated with Kohli by bear hugging the skipper. But unknowingly he put Kohli in an awkward situation. Kohli's expressions said it all.

Watch it here:

RCB almost lost the match with CSK captain MS Dhoni batting at his breathtaking best.

Chasing a target of 162, CSK needed a near-impossible 26 off the last over bowled by Umesh Yadav and MS Dhoni showed that nothing is indeed impossible until the Cricketing Gods intervened.

With two needed off the last ball and Umesh looking increasingly helpless, he managed to bowl a slower delivery and Dhoni missed it only for Parthiv Patel to effect a run-out as non-striker Shardul Thakur inches out of his crease.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Dale Steyn Bengaluru Cricket - IPL Cricket Video IPL Video Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : World Cup 2022 CEO Nasser Al Khater Reveals Why Visa On Arrival Is Extended To Indians
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters