IPL 2019: MS Dhoni Obliges Elderly Fan's Request, Wins Hearts – WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni continues to win hearts for his humility. After their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium, the 37-year-old made a special gesture to an elderly woman who was there to see the former India captain.

CSK lost the match by 37 runs which also ended their winning streak in IPL 2019. Despite the defeat, Dhoni made headlines for all the right reasons. After the match, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman took time out to meet the elderly fan to the amazement of fans.

As seen in the short clip shared by the IPL in its official Twitter handle, Dhoni was seen listening attentively to the lady then signing his autograph.

And fans soon took to Twitter to praise Dhoni's humility.

Reason Why he is Respected Everywhere :)

CSK started their title defence b defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), then beat Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) before losing to MI.

They will take on Kings XI Punjab on Saturday in a top of the table battle.