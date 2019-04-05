﻿
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni Obliges Elderly Fan's Request, Wins Hearts – WATCH

Chennai Super Kings lost to Mumbai Indian in their Indian Premier League 2019 match at Wankhede Stadium, but MS Dhoni made headlines for all the right reasons.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 April 2019
CSK captain MS Dhoni, one of the most popular cricketers in the world, takes a selfie with an elderly fan.
Screenshot: Twitter (@IPL)
2019-04-05T15:19:49+0530
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni continues to win hearts for his humility. After their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium, the 37-year-old made a special gesture to an elderly woman who was there to see the former India captain.

CSK lost the match by 37 runs which also ended their winning streak in IPL 2019. Despite the defeat, Dhoni made headlines for all the right reasons. After the match, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman took time out to meet the elderly fan to the amazement of fans.

As seen in the short clip shared by the IPL in its official Twitter handle, Dhoni was seen listening attentively to the lady then signing his autograph.

Here's the video:

And fans soon took to Twitter to praise Dhoni's humility. Here are some reactions:

CSK started their title defence b defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), then beat Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) before losing to MI.

They will take on Kings XI Punjab on Saturday in a top of the table battle.

Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Mumbai Cricket - IPL Cricket Sports

