IPL 2019: MS Dhoni Obliges Elderly Fan's Request, Wins Hearts – WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni continues to win hearts for his humility. After their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium, the 37-year-old made a special gesture to an elderly woman who was there to see the former India captain.
CSK lost the match by 37 runs which also ended their winning streak in IPL 2019. Despite the defeat, Dhoni made headlines for all the right reasons. After the match, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman took time out to meet the elderly fan to the amazement of fans.
As seen in the short clip shared by the IPL in its official Twitter handle, Dhoni was seen listening attentively to the lady then signing his autograph.
Here's the video:
Captain cool, @msdhoni humble ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2019
Heartwarming to see this gesture from the legend in Mumbai ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ @ChennaiIPL #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/6llHlenIzL
And fans soon took to Twitter to praise Dhoni's humility. Here are some reactions:
He gets respect becoz he gives respect. That's the awesome way to live. He really inspires me by his every action #mahi #dhoni #VIVOIPL #MIvCSK #CSKvsMI— Rishabh Jain (@Rishabh74557896) April 4, 2019
1 hi toh dil hai, kitni baar jitounga mahi bhai @msdhoni @bhogleharsha #mahi #mahi #mahi #dhoni #dhoni #dhoni #dhoni #mahi
Thala really I got tears ðÂÂÂÂ¯ðÂÂ¥°— Sujith VFC (@SujithVMI) April 4, 2019
Reason Why he is Respected Everywhere :)— Sachin Tendulkar ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ Fans (@CrickeTendulkar) April 4, 2019
Humble and So Ground to Earth
MSD has carried the baton of fabulous Indian sportsmen.— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) April 5, 2019
Warriors on the field
Gentlemen off it
Role models always @sachin_rt @VVSLaxman281 @virendersehwag #dravid @YUVSTRONG12 @harbhajan_singh @ImZaheer to name but a few
Essence of being a good sport
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½
If you earned respect, you earned everything. Seeing Dhoni sir in this way, feeling proud being supporter of CSK team in IPL. #yellove #Dhoni ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— ðÂÂÂÂ¸á´ÂÂá´ÂÂ ÉªÊÂÂá´ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@adiba_ak) April 4, 2019
CSK started their title defence b defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), then beat Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) before losing to MI.
They will take on Kings XI Punjab on Saturday in a top of the table battle.
