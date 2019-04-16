﻿
After RCB lost skipper Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers along with Moeen Ali resurrected the innings, but it wasn't enough

Outlook Web Bureau 16 April 2019
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
outlookindia.com
2019-04-16T02:19:02+0530

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets to suffer their seventh defeat in eight Indian Premier League (IPL) 2010 matches on Monday.

It was, yet again, another close match which could have gone either way. But one pivotal moment during RCB's innings effectively limited Virat Kohli & Co's chance. And the reaction to that incident is epic, just to say the least.

After RCB lost skipper Kohli (8 off 9 balls) and Parthiv Patel (28 off 20 balls) inside seven overs, AB de Villiers (75 in 51 balls) along with Moeen Ali (50 runs in 32 balls) resurrected the innings with a 95-run stand for the third wicket.

But when the team was pushing for a total of not less than 180, ABD became a victim of mixed-up with youngster Akshdeep Nath.

ABD played the second ball of the last over, bowled by Lasith Malinga, to long on and pushed for a second run. But Nath denied ABD, who had already made the turn.

As the confusion ensued between the batsmen, Kieron Pollard hit the stumps at bowler's end from some 51-metre distance.

And RCB captain was caught uttering not healthy remarks, but when he saw the camera trained on him, the skipper changed the expression.

But fans didn't miss the skipper's reaction.

The same observation was made by former Aussie fast bowler Brett Lee during the post-match studio program for the host broadcaster.

RCB are at the bottom of the table with two points from possible 16.

