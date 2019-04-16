Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets to suffer their seventh defeat in eight Indian Premier League (IPL) 2010 matches on Monday.

It was, yet again, another close match which could have gone either way. But one pivotal moment during RCB's innings effectively limited Virat Kohli & Co's chance. And the reaction to that incident is epic, just to say the least.

After RCB lost skipper Kohli (8 off 9 balls) and Parthiv Patel (28 off 20 balls) inside seven overs, AB de Villiers (75 in 51 balls) along with Moeen Ali (50 runs in 32 balls) resurrected the innings with a 95-run stand for the third wicket.

But when the team was pushing for a total of not less than 180, ABD became a victim of mixed-up with youngster Akshdeep Nath.

ABD played the second ball of the last over, bowled by Lasith Malinga, to long on and pushed for a second run. But Nath denied ABD, who had already made the turn.

As the confusion ensued between the batsmen, Kieron Pollard hit the stumps at bowler's end from some 51-metre distance.

And RCB captain was caught uttering not healthy remarks, but when he saw the camera trained on him, the skipper changed the expression.

But fans didn't miss the skipper's reaction.

Worried for Akshdeep there. Kohli already screamed a 'fuck off' on the previous run out and AB dV would be livid too. — All Padded Up (@allpaddedup) April 15, 2019

Lmaoooooo

Kohli just gave 4-5 reactions in 3 seconds

Lmaoooooo

Kohli just gave 4-5 reactions in 3 seconds

..... Was angry as hell then saw camera is at him nd changed expression

Akshdeep nath has to be aware who ABD is..!!! Dt 10-15 runs r VERYY CRUCIAL...!!!! Kohli's reaction says it all....!!!! #MIvRCB — Sathvik Amin (@sathvik_amin) April 15, 2019



The same observation was made by former Aussie fast bowler Brett Lee during the post-match studio program for the host broadcaster.

RCB are at the bottom of the table with two points from possible 16.