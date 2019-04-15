﻿
IPL 2019, MI Vs RCB: AB de Villiers Hits Lasith Malinga For An Unbelievable 360 Degree Six – WATCH

AB de Villiers hit 75 runs from 51 balls with the help of six fours and four sixes to help Royal Challengers Bangalore post 171/7 against Mumbai Indians in their return fixture of Indian Premier League 2019

One of AB de Villiers' sixes, against Lasith Malinga, justified the Mr 360 tag given to him.
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
Legendary South African batsman AB de Villiers hit 75 runs to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post 171/7 against Mumbai Indians in their return fixture of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

During his 51-ball knock, the 35-year-old from Pretoria hit six fours and four sixes, including an outlandish shot over fine leg thus justifying the Mr 360 tag given to him. And against Lasith Malinga, the finest T20 bowler in the world.

Watch it here:

Earlier, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and put RCB into bat. After captain Virat Kohli's early dismissal, de Villiers and Moeen Ali resurrected the RCB innings.

or just type initial letters