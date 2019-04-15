Legendary South African batsman AB de Villiers hit 75 runs to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post 171/7 against Mumbai Indians in their return fixture of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

During his 51-ball knock, the 35-year-old from Pretoria hit six fours and four sixes, including an outlandish shot over fine leg thus justifying the Mr 360 tag given to him. And against Lasith Malinga, the finest T20 bowler in the world.

Watch it here:

WATCH: de Villiers delivers into the stands - Mr. 360



Full video here ðÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂ½ï¸ÂÂhttps://t.co/lvg6Wxczy2 @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/SxFXfKPP90 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2019

Earlier, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and put RCB into bat. After captain Virat Kohli's early dismissal, de Villiers and Moeen Ali resurrected the RCB innings.