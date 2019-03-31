﻿
IPL 2019: MI Skipper Rohit Sharma Fined For Slow Over-Rate

In their failed attempt to defend a target of 177 against KXIP, MI captain becomes a victim of slow over-rate

Outlook Web Bureau 31 March 2019
PTI
outlookindia.com
2019-03-31T15:35:13+0530

Mumbai Indian's (MI) Skipper Rohit Sharma, was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Saturday at Mohali.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh," the IPL said in a media release.

Rohit's men ended up on the losing side, as R Ashwin's KXIP won the match by 8 wickets. KXIP chased down the target of 177 set by MI with 8 balls to spare. MI have just managed to win one match out of their three games in this edition's IPL.

(With PTI inputs)

or just type initial letters